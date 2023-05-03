The Daily Advertiser
Local hope Mouse Almighty has scored a start in the Wagga Town Plate as third emergency

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:45pm
Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke and Mouse Almighty have gained a start in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Picture by Emma Hillier
WAGGA'S representation in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate doubled late on Wednesday when mighty mare Mouse Almighty gained a start in the race.

