WAGGA'S representation in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate doubled late on Wednesday when mighty mare Mouse Almighty gained a start in the race.
Wagga-based trainer George Dimitropoulos and apprentice jockey Molly Bourke will now combine with Mouse Almighty from barrier one.
The city-winning mare gained a start as the third emergency.
"We drew barrier one so we can't knock that back," Dimitropoulos said.
"It will be a bit of a test for her, the 1200 metres, but I think she'll be up there for quite a while.
"We'll find out the rest."
Significantly, Dimitropoulos said Mouse Almighty, a noted frontrunner, will not get caught up in the early speed battle.
He expects Bourke will take a sit on the favourite, Front Page.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"I don't think (we'll lead). I think we'll let Front Page take the lead and we'll just sit behind a couple," he said.
"You don't want to get in a speed battle with Front Page."
Mouse Almighty, a winner of eight races and $160,000 in prizemoney, goes into the race on the back of a fifth placing at Randwick on ANZAC Day.
Dimitropoulos said it was a good lead-up run.
"Her run was terrific in the city last start, there were no complaints there, I know she got beat under a length but first-up with only the one trial, she went good," he said.
"She was a little bit unlucky, she had a couple of knocks at about the 300 but she kept on fighting where as the other horse went backwards.
"If we had a bit more rain I would have been a bit more confident. I think by the time we're racing it will be a good track."
Mouse Almighty is an $81 chance with TAB.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.