Leon Hemmings will join Wagga United's first grade side this weekend for their round three game against South Wagga.
After Lochie Bracken picked up a one-week suspension due to multiple yellow cards, a spot opened in the side and coach Jayden Beattie said Hemmings was top of the list to move up.
"It's forced us into a small reshuffle but nonetheless it's business as usual and we won't shy from the task ahead," Beattie said.
"We're going to give Leon Hemmings an opportunity this week in first grade and we're really excited to do so.
"He's had a really good preseason, he asks the right type of questions, always wants to learn and he's shown that he is learning through the first two games in Gardiner Shield this year.
"He's only young but his attitude and maturity far exceeds his age."
Hemmings is an ex-Henwood Park and Wagga City Wanderers junior who took time away from soccer to pursue tennis in Canberra.
Returning to Wagga he had a friend at United and decided to reach out to see if there was space for him to have a run and has been playing second grade to start the season.
"I'm keen as, I can't wait to get into it," Hemmings said.
"They're a good group of boys and it's a great experience to be playing with people who have been playing fro 20 plus years, they're very knowledgeable."
Coming off the bench last weekend, Hemmings said it was a big step up.
"It was a lot more intense, the game was a lot more fast paced than in the second grade," he said.
"It was a good experience, I've never really had that before, it was an eye opener to see how fast the game is and how fit you've really got to be."
Beattie said he's not expecting anything extra out of the new starter this week, just for him to keep doing what he's shown he can do.
"All I expect from him is that he plays with a free mind, sticks to what we work on in training and enjoys himself," he said.
"If he can do those three things I'm confident he can deliver for us.
"It's easy to put pressure on yourself when you come through the grades but in Leon's case he can play knowing that myself, our team and wider squad are all there behind him."
Wagga United play South Wagga at Wagga Showgrounds on Sunday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
