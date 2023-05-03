ON THE PACE: Wagga out to avoid future feature clash

New Riverina Paceway chief executive Bob Hay is looking to avoid clashing with Wagga Gold Cup day well into the future.
Three heats of the Regional Championships will be run on Friday, now the only opportunity to qualify for the $100,000 final at Riverina Paceway later this month.
Originally West Wyalong were racing on Friday but when the Regional Championships dates were released across the state in January the calendar was changed.
Hay admitted it was a far from ideal clash.
"The committee certainly didn't know about it and it has been problematic for a whole host of reasons," Hay said.
"It's just not ideal for programming it at the same time as the cup, which is one of Wagga's feature events."
While most of the attention will be on Murrumbidgee Turf's showcase event, the fact the two clubs share a number of staff creates another issue.
"We're also struggling for staff to host the day as there is a lot of crossover between here and there," Hay said.
"As it is their (MTC's) biggest day they've already booked extra staff in. A lot of those people are people who would normally work here."
Three heats have been assembled with the first to run just seven minutes after the scheduled start of the Wagga Gold Cup.
****
LEADING trainer KerryAnn Morris has been disqualified after one of her pacers returned a positive swab.
The former Ganmain horsewoman won the NSW premiership last season but Harness Racing NSW stewards concluded a drawn out inquiry on Wednesday.
Levamisole was detected in post-race urine samples of Black Edition following wins at Newcastle and Penrith in December 2020.
After taking into account the circumstances of the matter, the serious nature of the prohibited substance, Morris' guilty pleas, involvement in the industry with her charity and ambassador roles and that it was the first prohibited substance offence for which a penalty was imposed for Morris was given a six-month ban.
****
THE kilometres are paying off for Jackson Painting.
After Most Triumphant finished fourth in the $100,000 APG 3YO Gold Bullion Fillies final, Painting also headed to Swan Hill on Monday night where Classic Mix Up was able to bring up her first win.
She will line up in the Regional Championships heat on Friday.
Painting is headed back to Menangle on Saturday where Has The Courage has drawn barrier two in the Waratah Series final.
Stablemate Scared Stiff has drawn barrier while Luverboy, who is also engaged on Friday, has drawn barrier nine for James McPherson.
The third David Kennedy runner Fire And Sword is the first emergency.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.12pm with three Regional Championships heats the final three races.
Leeton races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.