ON THE PACE: Wagga out to avoid future feature clash

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
Riverina Paceway is looking to avoid further clashes with Wagga Gold Cup day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club with the club to run heats of the Regional Championships at the same time on Friday.
New Riverina Paceway chief executive Bob Hay is looking to avoid clashing with Wagga Gold Cup day well into the future.

