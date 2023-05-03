A new store showcasing unique local businesses will open its doors at the Sturt Mall on Thursday.
August and Artisan, located across from Muffin Break in shop 44, will feature "unique items" from at least 25 small Wagga businesses.
The store will operate seven days a week with co-owners Laura Doolin, owner of Iyana and Jane, and Danielle Calf, owner of Calf and Cow, behind the counter.
The duo will not only sell their own handmade items at the store but stock items from other small businesses that rent the shelf space.
The store will provide these businesses, which usually operate through pop-up stores, markets and online, a permanent presence in Wagga's main strip.
"We've been doing pop-up shops together at Sturt Mall and a lot of markets, but with COVID-19 and the weather we've had a pretty rough patch over the last couple of years," Miss Doolin said.
"We wanted a more permanent spot for ourselves and for other makers wanting to showcase their things."
While the store is almost at full capacity, Miss Doolin encourages other businesses wanting to rent out space to get in contact.
"There are about 25 businesses here but we do still encourage people to reach out," she said.
Being located at a prime Wagga shopping hub, Miss Doolin said the store will no doubt give local businesses a boost.
"A lot of people come to Sturt Mall which is an advantage," she said.
With Mother's Day around the corner, Miss Doolin said the official opening comes at the perfect time.
"We have cards, flower arrangements and plenty of gifts," she said.
Miss Calf said the new store means they will no longer have to worry about bad weather and setting and packing up.
"Our vision is handmade and unique. These aren't things you find in everyday stores," she said.
Oak and Olive co-owner Lee Hesketh, one of the businesses you will be able to find at the store, said it is a good way to garner exposure.
"It's a great way to showcase the products you make, social media and markets are great but this is a permanent situation where people can come and see what you have," she said.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
