Senior students from the region have come together for a Fast5 netball tournament at Equex Centre on Wednesday.
Cold, rainy weather didn't deter students from playing, but the decision to shift the competition indoors was welcomed.
Fast5 netball is a modified format that features less players on court, shorter playing periods, and more scoring opportunities.
The Riverina Anglican College year 12 student Ethan Hart was at his first netball competition.
"It's been pretty fun, I'm enjoying it, trying to score some buckets," Hart said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Playing in TRAC's mixed team he said he enjoyed the mixed format and thought the competition was more enjoyable for it.
With only five players on court, Hart said the court opened up and the ball moved better.
"It's way better, you've got more space and everything, better positions," he said.
Mater Dei Catholic College took out the championship 47-19 over Wagga Christian College later in the day.
School captain Ellie Clarke said it's always exciting to play other schools, and especially enjoyed playing against a mix of public and independent schools.
"It's a bit of fun which is good, because usually it's just the Catholic high schools or just the public high schools, so it was good to have the local high schools mixed together," Clarke said.
"It's different competition, which is good, because sometimes you get stuck with just the Catholic schools so it's good to broaden our horizons a bit."
Clarke said competition had been strong throughout the day and she enjoyed the new experience playing the Fast5 format and against mixed sides.
"It has been close, it hasn't been easy or hard, it's been an even competition," she said.
"It's definitely very different (playing mixed teams), it's good though, different skills, it's so much fun.
"It's a lot quicker in pace, but the rolling subs make it a lot better, being able to come on court for a few minutes and then swap off."
The Mater Dei side also shot more three-point goals than any other side at the competition by shooting from outside of the goal circle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.