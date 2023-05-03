The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett believes he will be sidelined until the second half of the season after tearing his calf in two places

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 4 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 9:30am
Coolamon will be without Jake Barrett until at least the second half of the year after the Hoppers coach received confirmation that he has torn his calf in two places. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon has received a massive early season blow with reigning Jim Quinn Medallist Jake Barrett set to be sidelined until the second half of the season.

