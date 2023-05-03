Coolamon has received a massive early season blow with reigning Jim Quinn Medallist Jake Barrett set to be sidelined until the second half of the season.
The Hoppers coach injured his calf in their round two win against Leeton-Whitton and then missed the game against Turvey Park on the weekend while waiting to hear of the extent of the damage.
Scans this week have confirmed the bad news for the Hoppers leader and he expects that he will be coaching from the sideline for at least the next few weeks.
"I've torn my calf, two different muscles and it was two different spots," Barrett said.
"First quarter I thought it was a cork but I'd torn my calf in one spot and since that one was gone I tore the other one on the outside after that.
"I did a pretty good job of it by the looks and I'm probably unfortunately missing half the season."
Barrett said it was disappointing to hear of the news, but was refusing to put his head down and was going to put his focus into coaching from the sidelines.
"I guess that's just footy isn't it," he said.
"I was even a bit lighter than I was last year and probably had one of my better pre-seasons.
"Then to have the team we have got, it was deflating for me at the time because I couldn't be out there with them.
"But you've got to move on and even though it is disappointing you can't help those things as that's football.
"I've just got to make sure now I put the coaching cap on and support the boys and get better as a team.
"It's only going to help us going forward once I do come back as hopefully I'll be complementing what we've already got."
Barrett was replaced in the Hoppers side by new recruit Reilly Mitchell who was outstanding in his senior debut for Coolamon.
Barrett was impressed with Mitchell's performance and glad that he could make the most of his opportunity in first grade.
"He did a terrific job," he said.
"I told him to come in and keep it simple, play your role, be clean and just back yourself and he come out and did that and more which was awesome to see.
"But we always knew that he was probably going to do that, he was a quality player at his previous team and once he got his opportunity on the weekend, he really showed what he was all about.
"He obviously did really well, but so did a lot of blokes and there weren't too many blokes that didn't have a great game."
Barrett said that there was a fair bit to take out of the loss to the Bulldogs and that his side was keen to get back on the front foot at home against Narrandera this weekend.
"We know we've got things to work on," he said.
"The comp is so tight this year and even though we've got a reasonable side there, we have still got to put it together and on the weekend I thought we weren't working well together at times.
"But that will come, it was the second game on the weekend for us against Turvey and it was a good lesson and we learnt a lot from it.
"We know what we've got to work on going forward and we are going to hopefully implement that against Narrandera."
