The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga GPs Carla Flynn, Trudi Beck weigh in on, welcome changes to abortion access

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
May 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nova Health Co GP Carla Flynn and GP obstetrician Trudi Beck welcome changes to MS-2 Step. Picture by Madeline Begley.
Nova Health Co GP Carla Flynn and GP obstetrician Trudi Beck welcome changes to MS-2 Step. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Regional abortion providers are celebrating the removal of red tape that has reduced and limited medical terminations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.