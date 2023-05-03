Riverina snow-goers are set for a stellar snow season this winter as a major resort prepares to reopen its doors for the first time in years.
Burnt down in the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20, the Selwyn Snow Resort is now just weeks from its grand reopening.
And with snow forecast for this weekend, resort guest services manager Abi Spackman said things are about to start turning white.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're hoping to get our snowmakers and snow guns running on Sunday night," she said.
Ms Spackman said the new resort has a range of new features, including the snow making system itself.
"The new system is pretty amazing," she said.
"We also still have the old snow making system, so now we have double."
Meanwhile, the resort's lifts have been refurbished and a new visitor's centre has been built.
The site also features Australia's largest toboggan park, spanning 150 metres.
While Ms Spackman was not at the resort when the fires came through, she recently spoke to general manager Lucy Blyton about that.
"The fires came through all of a sudden and took it all down," Ms Spackman said.
She said the new resort is "a lot nicer than it was in 2019."
Ms Spackman said life was also starting to return to the surrounding countryside.
"It's good to see the trees start to get a bit of green back into them," she said.
"It's definitely all starting to come together."
This winter, the resort will also feature a ski school which Ms Spackman says is going to be amazing.
"We've got a great team of instructors hired already and our lifts are all running and looking really good," she said.
Originally scheduled to reopen in time for the 2022 snow season, the resort was forced to cancel those plans last minute due to unprecedented snowfall, weather conditions, among other factors.
The resort will open to the public on June 10 and is expected to remain open until October 1.
Meanwhile Wagga's Riverina Ski Sports owner Peter Clucas is excited as Selwyn inches closer to reopening.
"It will be our first normal ski season for three years," Mr Clucas said.
"Three years without it has been awful."
Mr Clucas is expecting a large number of people to head down when the snow season gets underway next month, but is already seeing interest levels rise.
"There's been a good amount of enquiries," he said.
"People have been ringing up, watching the social media posts and we're already taking bus bookings up there."
Mr Clucas expects the resort to provide a significant boost to his business this season saying demand has built up over the past three years since the resort closed.
"I expect business will be up 50 per cent on last year," he said.
"It's very hard to operate without the resort."
Mr Clucas said the resort has a particularly special place in the heart of Wagga locals.
"It's Wagga's own personal snow playground," he said.
He said the resort attracts a lot of beginners and families and is also quite an "economical resort."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey also welcomed the news, saying it will be great to have it back open.
"I'm sure the people around Mount Selwyn will be very appreciative when it reopens," Cr Chaffey said.
"Because it certainly appeals to skiers who are keen to have a bit of fun and the slopes are quite easy to handle.
The resort is also expected to provide an economic boost to the local communities.
"The attractions starting to accumulate around the Snowy Valleys are quite significant," Cr Chaffey said.
"Winter has a major impact on the viability of a lot of businesses [around here], so I imagine they are [certainly] looking forward to the coming snow season."
While the resort's schedule is looking great, Cr Chaffey said the ongoing closure of Elliot Way due to a landslip could put a spanner in the works for those travelling from southern parts of the region for a while.
"It's presently closed but we hope National Parks will have it open by the end of June," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.