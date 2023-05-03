ASTUTE Albury trainer Ron Stubbs is looking forward to seeing how exciting sprinter Sparring measures up in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
Stubbs has been left with just the one runner in the feature sprint after second emergency Tap 'N' Run pulled up with an issue from trackwork.
Tap 'N' Run had gained a start as the second emergency but has now been scratched from the Town Plate and the $50,000 Country Magic Benchmark 74 Handicap (1200m) on Friday.
It leaves Stubbs to be represented by two-time city winner Sparring, who has shown enormous potential in his first 10 race starts.
However Stubbs is going in relaxed with no pressure on his four-year-old as he goes up against some of the best sprinters in country NSW, with Danny Beasley in the saddle.
"Realistically, it's a big step in class, it's a step up in distance, we're not doing him any favours putting him in it so I'm just going to the race with no pressure, hoping he runs a nice race and I'll be satisfied," Stubbs said.
Sparring has not raced since his Flat Knacker victory on Albury Gold Cup day. A trial at Wagga on April 12 kept him ticking over.
Stubbs scratched Sparring from the Town Plate Prelude at Wagga last Sunday week in favour of a race at Flemington the following Sunday.
That race meeting was called off after the tragic death of Dean Holland, a move Stubbs wholeheartedly agreed with, but it has left Sparring a run short.
Stubbs is not concerned however.
"Not overly. Fitness wise it's not an issue," he said.
"He's had a very long prep and this will be his last run, win, lose or draw.
"I wasn't overly concerned about that. My mindset, you've got a plan and that plan's pulled apart so you have to regroup and then you're second guessing but so be it, we thought we'll go there."
Sparring has only had the one previous start over 1200m, which was a failure on a heavy track in a Highway at Randwick early in his career.
He trialled over the 1200m at Wagga in the lead up and Stubbs hopes the horse's relaxed nature can help him see out the trip.
"The 1200, honestly, it has to be a question mark but he's a relaxed type of horse and he's relaxed in his races," he said.
"His last trial he got back and found the line strongly and he did the same in the Flat Knacker over 900 so he'll just relax in the run and he'll find the line but whether we can do it in this class too is another question."
Stubbs had no hesitation in naming the horse to beat in the Town Plate.
"Front Page. I've never seen a more dominant win than his win last year. If he reproduces that, the race is his now," he said.
Stubbs will also be represented by Prophet's Daughter in the George Carroll Kitchens & Joinery Class One & Maiden Showcase Plate (1600m).
He is happy with his mare and hopes the Wagga track dries out as much as possible in the meantime.
"It's her first start over a mile, she gives every indication that she wants a mile," he said.
"Very happy with her last run, a bit disappointed with her two runs before that but they were on wet tracks.
"Once again, if we had a good track confidence levels would be reasonably high but there is a little bit of a question mark with the state of the track at the moment."
