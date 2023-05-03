The Daily Advertiser
Whyman A-League Championship a 'dream come true'

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Jada Whyman celebrates Sydney FC's win in the A-League grand final on Sunday. Picture by Sydney FC
Wagga-born Jada Whyman has added another notch to her belt after Sydney FC won the A-League Championship 4-0 over Western United on Sunday.

