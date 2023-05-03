Wagga-born Jada Whyman has added another notch to her belt after Sydney FC won the A-League Championship 4-0 over Western United on Sunday.
The goal keeper finished the game with five saves and a clean sheet in her third consecutive grand final appearance.
To say it was a dream come true was an understatement.
"I couldn't be happier, it's a dream come true, after having it be our third grand final, it was amazing after having so many heart breaks over the past few years," Whyman said.
Though not the first time she stood at the goal line in an A-League grand final, Whyman said the nerves hadn't calmed ahead of kick off.
Heading in for her third final, still without a win, she said it as a bigger mental battle than in previous seasons.
"Mostly it was a good challenge, in a way you have those grand finals in the back of your head but you don't want to focus on the past, you want to look at the future and the job in the moment," she said.
"I found it a good mental challenge, I wouldn't have said it's easy but going into that game, of course I was nervous, but I still had faith in this team and we put our best foot forward and we got the result that we wanted which was amazing."
With positive vibes heading into the game there was a good feeling at the Sydney FC camp ahead of the game.
Whyman had several crucial saves throughout the game and said she loves the adrenaline of the ball coming towards her each week.
"I don't know how to explain it, I was very much in the moment for that whole game," she said.
"The atmosphere of the crowd and how well the girls were playing, we had a great start to the game three minutes in, so it was mostly just the adrenaline running through my body to be in the moment.
"When the ball came towards me I had a confident feeling that I could do the job.
"I was happy to my job for the girls honestly, in little moments like that."
It wasn't just those on-field elated with the team's success though, with Whyman's family beside themselves after her win.
"My mum was there bawling," she said.
"My whole family was there, and my partner as well, it was very special to have them there.
"I get to hold the trophy up at the end of the day but it was for them honestly."
While there was plenty of celebrating to go round, Whyman said the side didn't have too big of a night, she even fronted up to class at the University of Sydney on Monday.
With little time to rest she was already back on field on Wednesday training in the future Matilda's program with hopes for selection in the 2023 World Cup squad.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
