Kildare Catholic College has continued their dominance in the Carroll Cup with another solid win on Wednesday night against The Riverina Anglican College.
After defeating Mater Dei Catholic College last week, Kildare is now the only side to be 2-0 following the first two rounds.
Kildare coach Ryan Price was happy to get the victory, however said that his side had a lot more to give in terms of their performance.
"It was a bit of a scrap today," Price said.
"From both teams it was a pretty scrappy game, it is pretty windy and the skills were probably off from both sides and I'm sure the other coaches would say that as well. But a win's a win and you are always going to take a win."
Price said there was a few things to work on ahead of his side's next clash against Wagga High School in round four.
"Our ball use was pretty poor," he said.
"I felt like it was just kick down the line to a contest and we did start to use the ball a little bit better inside, but certainly our disposal and our hands around the contest there is certainly a fair bit to work on I would think for the next few games."
Campbell Mattingly finished with three goals for Kildare while Price was also full of praise for Jackson Casley down back.
"Jackson Casley I thought tonight was outstanding," he said.
"He would've taken a fair few pack marks, he was great and he sort of kept us in it early as he just repelled a number of attacks.
"Full credit to him and I think he played really well."
In the second game, Wagga High were able to overcome a determined Kooringal High School outfit as they eventually ran out winners by 13-points.
In a low-scoring game, two goals within a minute to Caleb Walker in the third-quarter proved the difference as Wagga High recorded their first win of the series.
Wagga High coach Liam James was pleased to get the win despite missing a fair few members of their regular side.
"It was unreal," James said.
"We were up against it, we've lost quite a few boys just through their local footy so to get in a few in and just have the spirit we showed I was really proud of the boys to get the win."
Full Time
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE (44)
2.0 4.3 4.6 6.8
THE RIVERINA ANGLICAN COLLEGE (26)
1.0 2.0 2.2 4.2
Goals: (Kildare) C Mattingly 3, M Ryan, B Limbrick (TRAC) J Rudd 3, J Glanvill
Best: (Kildare) J Casley, C Bourke, J Connolly, M Ryan, J Sullivan, B Limbrick (TRAC) J Glanvill, S Hamblin, J Rudd, H Isaac, T Kerrisk, J Smith
WAGGA WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL (24)
0.0 1.1 3.2 3.6
KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL (11)
0.1 0.3 1.3 1.5
Goals: (Wagga High) C Walker 2, J Fairman (Kooringal) J Matheson
Best: (Wagga High) C Walker, J Fairman, J Saffery, H Bent (Kooringal) A Weightman, N Killeen, N Wetherill, B Price, R Hore, A Schmetzer
