Delicious food, African drums and henna stations are just a few things residents will be able to embrace at the Wagga Eid Festival this weekend.
It's been about a decade since Wagga had a large-scale Eid Festival, but the owners of Habibi Chicken are working on hosting the event annually - which they hope will grow progressively.
An Eid Festival (festival of breaking the fast) is held as a Muslim celebration for Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.
While it is a Muslim celebration, Wagga Eid Festival is open to everyone.
Habibi Chicken co-owner Mariam Rehman said the event also showcases other cultures.
"We're trying to showcase that diversity in the region," she said.
"It's not limited to just Muslims, we believe no one should be left alone or outcasted, it's an event about coming together.
"It's a very beautiful way to bring people together from different cultures and we're all about celebrating culture."
Miss Rehman said it is also a good way for to learn about other cultures and cultural diversity.
"When you're not around something, how do you know about it?" she said.
"You can't be educated about something you don't know about."
With a line-up of amazing food vendors and cultural activities, there will be plenty to keep residents occupied.
"It's a bit more geared towards people who have young families or who are looking for something to do on a Saturday - it's a nice experience where you can sit back and take in the abidance and try some nice food," Miss Rehman said.
There will be an array of local restaurants taking part as well as food vendors from out of town.
"We have one food vendor coming from Albury that will have Indian/Pakistani food and we have one coming from Sydney who does Indian smash burgers - so that will be pretty exciting," Miss Rehman said.
There will also be a prayer area for Muslims and the jumping castle and fairy floss will be free for all to utilise.
Tickets can be purchased online for a family for $5, or at the gate on the day for $10.
"The funds raised from the tickets will go towards not-for-profit organisation Komigen which supports young children and adults in regional Australia," Miss Rehman said.
Wagga Eid Festival will run on Saturday, May 6, at the Wagga Music Bowl from 11am to 3pm.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/wagga-2023-eid-festival-tickets.
