The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's under 15's side has opened their season with a win in wet conditions at McPherson Oval against North Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 3 2023 - 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM's Josh Guthrie handball's to teammate Xavier Drum as he is tackled by North Wagga's Cooper Connolly during their under 15's clash on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
GGGM's Josh Guthrie handball's to teammate Xavier Drum as he is tackled by North Wagga's Cooper Connolly during their under 15's clash on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong enjoyed a successful trip to McPherson Oval on Sunday as two of their three football sides were able to head home with a win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.