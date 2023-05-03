Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong enjoyed a successful trip to McPherson Oval on Sunday as two of their three football sides were able to head home with a win.
In far from pleasant conditions at McPherson Oval, the Lions played some great wet weather football with their under 13's and under 15's sides grabbing the four points.
The Lions prevailed 11.11 (77) to 1.2 (8) in the under 15's and 9.18 (72) to (0) in the under 13's while it was the Saints victorious in the under 11's 5.9 (39) to 1.0 (6).
Under 15's coach Christen McPherson said it was good for his side to grab their first win of the year in what were some pretty average conditions.
"Yeah it was good to get the win," McPherson said.
"The boys had a bit of a crack there and played some good wet-weather football there on Sunday.
"It was good to get the win as you never know where you are quite up to at the start of the season, so to get the first one on the board is good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
McPherson has been pleased with how the side has been training in the lead-up to the season and added that a fair few of the boys are also currently playing school football.
"They've been training well," he said.
"We haven't had a heap of training runs, but the one's we've had have been quality.
"It's been good at the moment as I think the boys have got a fair bit of school footy on, so they are getting plenty of football and training that way."
Under 15's is the final junior step before transitioning to senior football in the under 17.5's and McPherson believes they will have a few players make the step up to get some experience playing in the older grade.
"We might have a few," he said.
"Braith Gain has already played a couple of games, but we will change it around and a few of the older boys will probably get a run throughout the year when the 17's are short.
"They go up and they are not the big kids of their group anymore and going into senior football is a bigger step, so it is good for them to go up there and see what it is all about."
Jed Corbett and Brock Harris both kicked four goals apiece in the Lions win while Charlie Smith, Jake Underwood, Braith Gain and Samuel Taylor were all named in GGGM's best.
Hayden Donohue was outstanding for the Saints in defeat while Ryder Montgomery, Chayse Montgomery and Max Crawford were also impressive.
Across other games in the under 15's competition, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes were big winners over Turvey Park Blue 14.21 (105) to 1.1 (7) while Wagga Swans defeated Wagga Tigers 13.15 (93) to 1.2 (8).
Turvey Park Red were victorious against East Wagga-Kooringal 14.12 (96) to 0.1 (1) in the other game while Coolamon had the bye.
On the court, the Saints had the advantage after claiming the win in three of the four age groups.
In the under 15's North Wagga defeated the Lions 29-24 while they were also victorious in the under 12's (15-7) and under 11's (37-1).
The Lions were able to grab a tight victory in the under 13's clash narrowly beating the Saints 15-12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.