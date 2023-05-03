COROWA sprinter and defending champion Front Page will start in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday.
Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea confirmed Front Page would take his place in the field on Wednesday after deliberating with owners.
The barrier draw, where Front Page came up with gate 17, seriously put a start in doubt but ultimately a desire to stick to the original schedule swayed connections to push on to the Wagga Town Plate.
"He's going to run," Duryea said on Wednesday.
"At this stage, he's definitely going to run at Wagga (on Thursday)."
Duryea said a combination of the barrier and top weight of 61 kilograms almost swayed again against a start.
"The 17 really, really worried me," he said.
"We've got 61 and 90 per cent of the field have 54."
The confirmation of Front Page's appearance is a massive boost to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club and the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
After annihilating his rivals in a four-length romp last year, Front Page has gone on to claim the $2 million Kosciuszko and then prove competitive against the best sprinters in the land at group one level.
His scratching would have robbed the Town Plate of a headline act.
Duryea hopes jockey Tyler Schiller will be able to find a spot from the wide gate.
"I went through and found there didn't seem to be a real lot of speed up front," Duryea said.
"We reckon we've down our homework.
"We put a circle around this race a fair while ago. Barrier 17 put a dent it in. Any other race he'd definitely be scratched."
Schiller has ridden Front Page twice for two wins, in last year's Town Plate and his Kosciuszko triumph.
Duryea found a suitable back-up option for Front Page at Flemington on Saturday week but that would have put pressure on to back-up a week later in the $500,000 group one The Goodwood at Morphettville.
"We've got a couple of things up our sleeve and if he doesn't run here, we would run at Flemington on Saturday week but I was thinking, if he goes alright, of taking him to Adelaide for the Goodwood," Duryea said.
"That gives me a couple of weeks up my sleeve.
"But first of all, we've got to worry about getting over (Thursday)."
