Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea has confirmed Front Page will be back to defend his Wagga Town Plate crown

By Matt Malone
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Front Page is good to go in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
COROWA sprinter and defending champion Front Page will start in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday.

