Raiders junior Jacob Iosefa 'fighting for life' in Canberra Hospital after accident

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:15pm
Jacob Iosefa is in intensive care after a car accident. Picture supplied
Jacob Iosefa is in intensive care after a car accident. Picture supplied

The Wagga and Canberra communities are rallying to support a rising rugby league star after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash earlier this week.

