The Wagga and Canberra communities are rallying to support a rising rugby league star after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash earlier this week.
Jacob Iosefa, a former Mount Austin High School student who only weeks ago signed a two-year deal with the Canberra Raiders, remains in the Canberra Hospital's intensive care unit fighting for his life.
The 17-year-old is in an induced coma after fracturing his neck and suffering bleeding on the brain after being involved in an accident on the Hume Highway while driving back to Canberra on Monday.
He had been visiting family in Wagga but was returning to the capital, where he has started carving out a career as a Raiders prodigy while going to school at Erindale College.
In other news
Raiders officials were by his hospital bedside while his family rushed to Canberra, and the club sent staff to junior Raiders training on Wednesday to offer extra support to Jacob's teammates.
"The Canberra Raiders can confirm SG Ball player Jacob Iosefa remains in Canberra Hospital in the intensive care unit, following a motor vehicle accident on Monday," the Raiders said in a statement.
"The Raiders have been assisting Jacob and his family who have travelled from Wagga to be with him. As well as supporting teammates and school friends while Jacob is in hospital. The club will continue to support Jacob and his family."
Colleagues of Jacob's mother, Evelyn, banded together to launch a fundraiser to help the family through the traumatic period and support the young man on his "long road to recovery".
In creating a Gofundme campaign for their "valued colleague [and] very dear friend" and "heart and soul of Star Track" on behalf of their workplace, Bec Holland said they hoped to ease pressure on the budding footballer's family as they stay by his bedside.
"StarTrack Wagga has started this fundraising page to assist the Iosefa family with financial help to ease some financial stress while getting Jacob back on the road to recovery," Ms Holland said.
"It's going to be a long road to recovery for Jacob, all donations would be a huge help.
"Money raised will be deposited directly to Evelyn to assist with Jacob's medical bills, food and accommodation while they are in Canberra caring for their son."
Raiders SG Ball and Erindale College coach Ash Barnes said players, staff and family were still in shock.
"It's a difficult period but his close mates have banded together and are supporting each other," Barnes said.
"He's in his second year at Erindale and he's a committed young man. He wanted to move to Canberra and chase his football, so he moved over here on his own and made that sacrifice of being away from family.
"He had a really successful season with the Harold Matthews side last year and stayed in Canberra and trialled for SG Ball this year, he ended up playing in every game. He's very well respected in the group."
The Raiders recognised Jacob's talent and offered the outside back a two-year deal to continue his development after an impressive season in the under-19s competition.
"He didn't have anything when he moved across here but he chased it and showed a great deal of commitment," Barnes said.
"The amount of improvement he's had over the last two seasons ... he got himself a contract and he was so pleased with that. He didn't have anything guaranteed when he got here, but he put his head down and worked really hard for it."
The Raiders welfare team, including former star Sia Soliola, have been in constant contact with the family, Barnes and his players to offer them as much support as needed.
"I just came to training after being at the hospital," Barnes said. "The family is blown away by the level of care that people have for their son, he's a very well-liked member of both the Erindale and Raiders community.
The fundraising campaign, which launched on Tuesday, had raised more than $15,000 by yesterday afternoon.
"The response so far from the amazing community we have is overwhelming ... what we have raised for the Iosefa family so far has blown my mind," Ms Holland said in an update on the Gofundme page.
Donations can be made at gofund.me/9b19f744.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.