The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 4

May 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: We mustn't follow the US into an unwinnable war
Letters: We mustn't follow the US into an unwinnable war

DON'T FOLLOW US INTO WAR

While the US dollar was the world's reserve currency, the US could pay for its wars simply by printing more dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.