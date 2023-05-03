Letters: We mustn't follow the US into an unwinnable war

While the US dollar was the world's reserve currency, the US could pay for its wars simply by printing more dollars.
This is coming to an end with many countries de-dollarising and moving to other currencies. Once its confetti currency becomes useless, America will be unable to sustain its own population - hence its march to war to protect its reserve currency status.
America cannot win a war with China because the Chinese military is vastly superior. However, it will have no hesitation in slaughtering its allies to preserve its dominance - as already shown in Ukraine.
China would never harm its own people on its own territory (Taiwan) so there is absolutely no justification for war.
The US has more than 400 bases around China, yet one Chinese survey ship travelling along Australia's west coast is regarded as belligerence?
The whole world, including America and Australia, recognise that Taiwan is Chinese territory - and we are supposed to prevent China governing its own territory?
If our politicians continue to waste taxpayer dollars on America's illegal and unprovoked wars and are too gutless to protect Australia's interests, they must be removed. We must not let them take us into an unwinnable war.
Twelve months ago, we were still burdened with a bombastic, smug and narrow-thinking federal government.
It had normalised crassness, opaqueness, lecturing at the public, and turning a convenient blind eye to mounting deficiencies in governance practices, such as the independent evidence of political rorting of grants programs, and creaking national cultural infrastructure.
Unfortunately, the Coalition parties' tendency to yap at the public has not abated much since then.
While it might not be clear yet where some of the Labor government's pathways and actions to date will end up, in general the opposition's performance keeps coming across as just noise. We are paying millions a year for an inward-looking group of individuals to produce this poor outcome.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Australian-born Princess Mary is definitely moving with the times.
Her choice of bike-riding, a healthy, planet-friendly form of transport, cements her appeal as the "queen of green".
On the same day that the Liddell coal plant closed and we learnt that renewable energy is driving down wholesale energy prices, Princess Mary appropriately contributed to discussions about Australia's clean energy transition. She also raised awareness about the terrible climate impacts our Pacific Island neighbours are experiencing.
Now seems time to take the Princess' lead and drive emissions down by pedalling faster toward a clean, healthy net-zero world.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.