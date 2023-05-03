Lake Albert MiniRoos start soccer careers with first round of 2023

The region's youngest soccer players kicked off their seasons this weekend with hundreds of players taking the field for the first time.
With more than 370 registered players in their MiniRoos program, Lake Albert's teams feature both returning and debuting players.
Coaching the under seven side, MiniRoos coordinator Sam Robins said the players had been eagerly awaiting the start of the season.
"They were very excited, and there were lots of new faces," Robins said.
"It's good to get the new kids out to have a crack for round one."
MiniRoos is a non-competitive program run for under 11 players, with smaller field and team sizes to ensure players get the best access to the game.
For some of Robins' side, it was their first time playing.
"I've got four kids that have played for three years now, and three new kids, one boy and two girls," he said.
"They really enjoyed themselves, the new kids scored some goals, and they all had smiles on their faces the whole day, they loved the game."
He believes the modified format is a great way to introduce children to team sports.
"In my opinion, it's brilliant, it's one of the better sports for the young kids, just because of the amount of kids on the field," Robins said.
"At that age, we only have four kids on the field, so they get a lot more touches of the ball and a lot more involved than at some of the other junior sports. It's great to have them out running about and enjoying themselves at such a young age."
Soccer is one of the biggest junior sports in the region, and Lake Albert has a huge amount of registrations for the 2023 season.
"We've got 44 teams across the (MiniRoos) age groups at Lake Albert," Robins said.
"It's good to get round one done and the kids just love it, that's the main thing."
In recognition of growing girls participation in the sport and the arrival of the women's World Cup in Australia later this year, Football Wagga is working to provide more opportunities to girls interested in the sport.
"It's great to have mixed and it's great to have the all-girls teams in the eights and nines, and 10s and 11s, because we have a focus on building girls soccer at the moment," Robins said.
"It's been a real focus so it's great to have the boys and girls play together and also give the opportunity to girls to play in an all girls competition as well."
Meanwhile in the competitive age groups, Lake Albert had mixed results in their round two games.
The mixed under 14s red sharks and under 15/16s mixed red sharks had significant wins over Tumut and Tolland respectively.
Tolland 4 d Lake Albert u12 mixed Red Sharks 1
Lake Albert u12 mixed Tiger Sharks 4 d Tumut 0.
Lake Albert u13 mixed Wobbegong Sharks 1 d Lake Albert u13 mixed Hammerhead Sharks 0.
Lake Albert u14 mixed Red Sharks 9 d Tumut 0.
Wagga United 8 d Lake Albert u14 mixed Tiger Sharks 1.
South Wagga 4 d Lake Albert 15/16 mixed Black Sharks 2.
Lake Albert 15/16 mixed Red Sharks 11 d Tolland 2.
Lake Albert girls White Sharks 4 d South Wagga 0.
Tolland 8 d Lake Albert girls Red Sharks 2.
Tolland 6 d Lake Albert girls Black Sharks 0.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
