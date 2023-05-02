A man, who had become trapped in his vehicle, was taken to hospital after the car he was in rolled on the Newell Highway in the northern Riverina on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway at Ardlethan shortly after 8.30pm following reports of a car rollover.
A spokesperson for NSW VRA said crews from the Narrandera VRA Rescue Squad and the Leeton VRA Rescue Squad were also called to the accident following reports a person had become trapped in the vehicle.
The man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
