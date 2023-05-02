The Daily Advertiser
Man taken to Wagga Base Hospital after crash on Newell Highway, Ardlethan

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 3 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:23am
VRA Rescue Squads free man trapped in a car on Newell Highway at Ardlethan. File picture
A man, who had become trapped in his vehicle, was taken to hospital after the car he was in rolled on the Newell Highway in the northern Riverina on Tuesday.

