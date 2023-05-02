Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong ruck Dan Foley is facing a stint on the sidelines.
The Lions big man was reported for intentionally or carelessly making unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the face of another person in the loss to Wagga Tigers at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
It is understood Foley's foot made contact with Wagga Tigers' Jeremy Lucas, while he was on the ground.
The offence was graded as high impact, high contact and careless.
It resulted in a three-game suspension but Foley can accept a two-game ban with an early guilty plea.
The Lions have until 4pm on Wednesday to make their decision.
GGGM, who have won just one of their opening three games, face Turvey Park, Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the next three weeks.
Meantime, Wagga Tigers players Dylan Morton and Ben Kelly, along with GGGM pair Zac Burhop and Aaron Proctor have all accepted a reprimand for their involvement in a melee on Saturday.
Morton was reported for instigating a melee, and Kelly, Burhop and Proctor for engaging in a melee.
An early guilty plea saw them accept a reprimand.
In the Farrer League, Barellan defender Luke Paterson also accepted a reprimand.
Paterson was reported for striking in the Two Blues' loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park on Saturday.
It was graded as intentional, high contact and low impact and Paterson accepted a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
He is free to face Coleambally on Saturday.
