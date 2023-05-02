The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Pollard named as Saints 2023 best and fairest

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 2 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Pollard was North Wagga's best and fairest player for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's season. Picture supplied
Emily Pollard was North Wagga's best and fairest player for the 2023 Southern NSW Women's season. Picture supplied

North Wagga have crowned Emily Pollard as their 2023 women's best and fairest winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.