Pollard named as Saints 2023 best and fairest

North Wagga have crowned Emily Pollard as their 2023 women's best and fairest winner.
The year 12 student is in her second year of senior football, stepping into the Saints senior side last year.
Feeling that her season was up and down, she was surprised when her name was called at their presentation night on Saturday.
"I thought either Sarah (Harmer) or Olivia (Pollard) would get it, I was very surprised when they called my name," Pollard said.
"It wasn't one of my best seasons but I think I played okay. I had games when I thought 'oh that's not the best' but I had games where I thought I did well."
Pollard has enjoyed playing in the senior competition and learning with, and from, older players.
"I've liked the challenge," she said.
"I love every year, It doesn't matter if we come first or last, just being able to play with the other girls is nice."
Susie Balchin was the runner up.
Pollard said Balchin had a great season especially when she stepped into the ruck.
Olivia Pollard took home the coaches award, Zoe Cunial was most improved, and Sarah Harmer was most courageous.
A new award, the Mel Hyland Award for leadership, courage, and consistency was presented to Meg Davies.
Pollard won't be playing sport through the winter but is looking forward already to her next football season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
