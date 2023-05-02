The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Front Page has opened up favourite for the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m)

By Graeme White
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mnementh leads the chasing pack that were unable to run down Front Page in last year's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Picture by Les Smith
Mnementh leads the chasing pack that were unable to run down Front Page in last year's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Picture by Les Smith

Outstanding galloper Front Page proved to be levels above his opponents in last year's Iron Jack Wagga Town Plate and despite a huge jump in the weights and a wide draw he has been installed as favourite for Thursday's feature race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.