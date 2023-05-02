NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper says the club is full of excitement ahead of Saturday's top of the table showdown against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
It's been seven years since the Jets played finals let alone featured in a top of the table clash as the Farrer League's two undefeated teams prepare to go head-to-head at Victoria Park on Saturday.
The two clubs are the only undefeated teams after four rounds in the Farrer League and will battle it out for early-season premiership favouritism.
Harper, 24, is in his first season in charge of the Jets and believes it is a credit to the club to find itself in this position early in the season.
"It's been a while probably since the Jets have started a season four (win) and zero (losses) and to play in a game as big as this one against The Rock, both undefeated, it paints a really good picture for us," Harper said.
"There's a lot of excitement around the club, everyone's sort of up and about so it would be really nice to continue some momentum and knock them off at their home deck too."
It has been 10 years exactly since the Jets have enjoyed a start like this.
Wins over Marrar, Charles Sturt University, North Wagga and Temora have them sitting on top of the ladder after four rounds, with slightly superior percentage than the Magpies.
Aiding the Jets' chances will be a non-existent injury list with Harper set to virtually have a full list to choose from against the Magpies.
"We're really lucky, we've got no real injuries from this weekend so we should be full-strength for this weekend against The Rock," he said.
"So we'll give ourselves every chance and we've just got to be better than them on the day then hopefully."
The Magpies will look to welcome back Don Roberts, after he missed the win over Barellan after copping a heavy knock at the end of the win over Marrar.
Caleb Brown is expected to be available for selection after being a late out last week, while the Magpies will be also hoping co-captain Cooper Diessel is right to return.
TRYC boast depth this year with last year's co-captain Mitch Stephenson returning through reserve grade last Saturday.
