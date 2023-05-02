The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets excited to take part in top of the table Farrer League clash with The Rock-Yerong Creek

MM
By Matt Malone
May 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper takes a mark in the round one win over Marrar at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper takes a mark in the round one win over Marrar at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith

NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper says the club is full of excitement ahead of Saturday's top of the table showdown against The Rock-Yerong Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.