As need for new infrastructure and cost of living relief grows in the bush, regional communities are not expected to benefit from government spending in the upcoming Federal Budget.
By some estimates, government policy will widen the gap between city and country, as the lauded stage 3 tax cuts return money to the pockets of wealthy inner city dwellers.
New spending programs have been foreshadowed or leaked by the federal government; expectations are it will include temporary cost of living relief, largely focused on middle aged women.
In an interview with the Daily Advertiser, Charles Sturt University Economist Professor John Hicks said we should expect a "constrained" budget, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers focusing more on macroeconomic factors like interest rates and inflation than region specific problems across the country.
Rising interest rates and inflation both hurt economically insecure people the most. This means regional Australians are impacted more than their city counterparts, as they are forced to spend more as a result of a lack of public services, and generally make lower wages.
Local advocates say there is a need for specific spending in the bush to address these issues, and put standards of living on more equal footing with the city.
We asked local advocates on the front lines of fighting for regional equality what they'd like to see in the 2023 federal budget.
Alan Brown, NSW Farmers Association Wagga Branch Chairman
"The main thing farmers need is a lower inflationary environment. What we want to see is programs that don't add to any inflationary pressures.
"We want to see the regional development program continue, because there's a real shortage of workers in the region,"
"They [governments] can make a difference by targeted programs for ensuring the right infrastructure is provided. We need the basic stuff done like roads and rail.
"The inland rail needs to go ahead. it's a vital piece of infrastructure because farmers grow bulk commodities, and tend to buy in bulk commodities."
Doctor Trudi Beck, General Practitioner and Obstetrician
"They've already announced funding for primary health care to help practices like ours become accredited general practices so we can take on training positions,"
"I would like to see from a general practice perspective, just like every other GP, a review of the medicare rebates. I feel like that is a bit of an issue in terms of patients seeing doctors.
"Basically, the issue is that medicare funds to a level that is not sustainable in a business
"Going on from that, is the ongoing incentivisation of bringing really talented and skilled workforce to the country. Not just medical, but nursing, midwifery and allied health.
"Moves have been made towards that in previous federal budgets, and there is a lot of pressure coming from the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) towards medicare funding because of cost of living pressures."
Jasmine Woodland, Anglicare Senior Coordinator Child & Family Services for Riverina & Western NSW
"An increase in government support payments to meet the daily standard cost of living, especially with the current cost of living and rental affordability,"
"The shortage of housing in south-eastern NSW has reached a crisis point. Displaced homeowners, renters, and holiday-makers continue to compete for what little accommodation remains.
"With the funding for disaster relief programs (such as bushfire relief) coming to an end, the services clients require will overflow to other crisis support services. When this occurs, without additional government support, the current service capacity will not be able to sustain the existing demand.
"At a minimum, the new NSW government needs to increase funding for specialist crisis and homelessness services. This is essential to support those who have been displaced and are struggling to secure housing."
Committee 4 Wagga Chair Adam Drummond
"Committee 4 Wagga looks forward to the upcoming federal budget and, in particular, a strong investment by Labor into regional Australia that is vital for the growth and prosperity of the nation.
"To Minister [Catherine] King specifically, we would like to see the Federal Government provide an investment into regional programs and projects that support the growth and job creation for the region. This would include a continued investment into precinct creation.
"We urge the government to continue to invest in regional health and provide more Commonwealth supported places for medicine. As we know if you study in a regional area you are more likely to stay in a regional area and we need more GPs in Wagga to support our growing region.
"Another big ticket item is a financial commitment for an upgrade of the antiquated airport terminal ... something which Wagga is crying out for.
"Additionally, we throw our support behind tax incentives for businesses investing into regional Australia.
Jack O'Brien, NSW Teacher's Federation Country Organiser
"Public school teachers and students deserve a bilateral agreement between state and federal governments which will include enough funding to ensure all public schools are funded at 100 per cent of the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS),"
"It is crucial that the public system does not remain underfunded according to the minimum resourcing standard, while a majority of private schools are funded above the SRS.
"Our public school teachers and students can only be at their best if they are supported by a fully resourced system. Particularly for schools in regional and remote areas that experience difficulty attracting and retaining teachers.
"At the State level, the newly elected Minns Government has committed to reach 100 per cent SRS funding if an agreement with the federal government cannot be reached."
Tim Kurylowicz, Executive Director of Eastern Riverina Arts
"The previous Federal Government attacked Humanities at exactly the wrong time. Just as the streaming services are pouring money into production for music, film and gaming, the bulk of the nation's drama schools, art schools and conservatoria have been axed or downsized,"
"We are suffering in Wagga through the cuts CSU made to courses in these areas too. The tertiary sector needs reform and it needs funding to be tied to creative courses to meet the demands of a thriving industry.
"We are living through a cultural renaissance of Aboriginal culture and language at the moment, and this can be bolstered by investments that support First Nations storytelling and song. We have Bangarra doing wonderful things in the dance space, but establishing a National Aboriginal Theatre Company is the next step to generating a pipeline of new performance work.
"The National Cultural Policy promised to establish a Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces, whose job would be to push for codes of practice, modern awards and safety standards to protect working artists, musicians and performers. I'd like to see clarity around funding and timelines for this important new institution."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
