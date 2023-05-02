The Daily Advertiser
Former Wagga jockey Jimmy McIntyre displays Gold Cup memorabilia in Wagga shop front as key racing event turns 150

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 3 2023 - 8:32am, first published May 2 2023 - 8:00pm
Jimmy McIntyre holds the trophy belonging to 1990 Gold Cup winner Wally Bowditch at the Raine & Horne exhibit on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Jimmy McIntyre holds the trophy belonging to 1990 Gold Cup winner Wally Bowditch at the Raine & Horne exhibit on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A rich slice of Wagga's horse racing history is on public display in a local shop front as the city prepares to celebrate its 150th Gold Cup this week.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

