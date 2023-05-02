A rich slice of Wagga's horse racing history is on public display in a local shop front as the city prepares to celebrate its 150th Gold Cup this week.
Wagga racing identity Jimmy McIntyre has pieced together a collection of historic memorabilia on display in the Raine & Horne shopfront in the lead up to this Friday's big event.
When the Murrumbidgee Turf Club decided not to run their annual shop front display in the lead up to this year's Gold Cup, Mr McIntyre decided to put one together anyway.
After talking it over with Raine & Horne director Grant Harris, they agreed to go ahead with the display, competition or no competition.
The display features a rich tapestry of Wagga racing history including trophies, colours and more.
"There are a number of outstanding exhibits... [including] a much sought after rug that Gary Colvin-trained Wagga horse Another One won at the championship stakes at Randwick in Easter 2021," Mr McIntyre said.
Also on display are the colours of two Wagga Gold Cups and the photos of the 1990 Wagga Cup winner Mill Court, and those of champion Wagga horse Aurliandy.
A bookmakers display board also features a list of the champion Riverina jockeys of the last 50 years, which leads with "famous jockey Scobie Breasley," Mr McIntyre said.
The Wagga-born Breasley is regarded by some as Australia's greatest ever jockey and won four successive Caulfield Cups.
"He even won two Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe races, [Europe's richest race]," he said.
Other names featured at the top of the list include Deniliquin-born Roy Higgins, Davey Heywood and Mr McIntyre's own father Frank McIntyre.
Mr McIntyre hails from a long line of jockeys, including a great-grandfather Samuel Davis, who rode Lantern the winner of Melbourne Cup in 1964.
He was himself a jockey and has previously ridden in the Wagga Gold Cup.
Mr McIntyre said the family has accrued quite the collection of Town Plate wins.
"Between my grandfather, father and myself we have seven," he said.
Mr McIntyre has also displayed one trophy he won at a race during the 1967 Melbourne Cup Carnival. "I won that when I rode the horse my father trained to victory in the VRC Handicapp race at Flemington that year."
Raine & Horne director Grant Harris expressed gratitude for the time and effort Mr McIntyre put in to set up the display.
"He's a bit of a racing identity around town and we're very grateful for what is an amazing week leading up to the Wagga Gold Cup," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
