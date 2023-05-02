Kildare Catholic College is taking 120 students - and the audience - on a trip down memory lane on Thursday night, with their newest musical Back to the 80s.
Set at William Ocean High School in America, the cast tells the story of Corey a 30-something man telling the story of his senior year of high school, portrayed by year 12 students Eze Emebiri and Tyrone Vatubuli.
"It's like a memory, a blast from the past and everyone will know the music," said year 11 student Poppy Gray, who plays Tiffany Houston, Corey's high school crush.
Categorised as a jukebox musical, hits like The Kids of America by Kim Wilde, and Love Shack by the B52s litter the script with singing and dancing.
It's the school's first musical after COVID-19, and drama teacher and musical director Michael Mack said the students had been learning about what defined the decade during rehearsals for the performance.
"A lot of them spent time chasing up lots of fascinating costumes which is great, but there's also a lot of cultural references in the script which we've spent time talking about," he said.
"Like Max Headroom and Atari and things like even the Rubiks cube...the references in the script are really clever."
When asked what they thought defined the 80s, students said they were struck by the bright colours and the "big hair".
Year 12 student Abbey Anderson, who plays Debbie Fox, said the school in the musical was more vibrant than what it's like now.
"I think the friendships you make and stuff are all similar and the fun you have at school," she said.
"But there's definitely more colour and more hair than what we have."
As Mr Vatubuli's fourth musical, he said the students were keen to get on stage on Thursday night.
"I'm just very excited to show what the school can do," he said.
"I think it's great just for everyone to come and watch because it's got the 80s and everyone loves music from the 80s - it's very catchy."
Back to the 80s - the Totally Awesome Musical opens at Wagga Civic Theatre on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm. There will also be showings at 7pm Friday, May 5, and Saturday May 6 at 2pm and 7pm.
For a full list of performances, visit Wagga Civic Theatre's website.
