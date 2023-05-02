More than 78 primary school netball teams ascended on Equex Centre on Tuesday for the 2023 Schools Cup.
Teams from stages two and three played in both competitive and non-competitive games representing both local schools and some from as far as Deniliquin and Tumbarumba.
The event featured both mixed and all-girls teams, with some students taking to the court for the first time.
Sturt Public School had 19 teams attend the Cup.
Year six house captain Patrick Jennings, 12, took to the court for the first time.
"This is the netball gala day, lots of different schools, different primary schools, have come here to have a bit of fun playing netball and maybe learn a bit about it as well," Patrick said.
"I've certainly learnt a fair bit, I didn't know how to play before."
Playing in different positions across the court, he particularly enjoyed playing in defensive positions, like he does on the soccer field.
In his first time playing, Patrick said he enjoyed being on a mixed team for the event.
"I think a mixed group probably works better together than all boys or all girls," he said.
"Our games have gone really well, we're in one of the unofficial ones, just playing for fun rather competitively, but we've won a few."
Year five and six teacher Fiona Hawkins said it was a fantastic event for students.
"We've got more than 100 kids in stage three and 80 kids in stage two, so a lot of kids," Hawkins said.
"They've loved it, a lot of people were a little bit nervous for their first time but now they've taken to it like a duck to water."
Hawkins said many of the Sturt students hadn't played netball before today and it was a great chance for them to try something new.
"It's great because no one is scoring, it's come and have a go, learn the positions," she said.
"They've learnt a lot in a short amount of time."
From the competitive division, four teams played off in a finals series on Tuesday afternoon.
In those games Lake Albert defeated St Annes 14-7 and St Joseph's Lockhart defeated The Riverina Anglican College 8-3.
Lake Albert and St Josephs have qualified to progress to the Riverina regional finals in Albury in July to compete against the top teams from the Young, Tumut, Griffith, and Albury carnivals.
