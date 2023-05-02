THIS year's Wagga Gold Cup carnival will be held on a soft track.
That's the declaration of respected Murrumbidgee Turf Club track manager Mark Hart, who could hardly be happier with the condition of the course heading into the two biggest days of the year.
The Wagga track received 31 millimetres of rain over the past four days, putting it into the soft seven rating on Tuesday.
But Hart is confident the track will improve enough over the next two days to start a soft six come Wagga Town Plate day on Thursday.
"It was tonguing for a drink," Hart said.
"On Friday when I left it was really tonguing for a drink so I knew it would take most of that rain.
"I did a peno (penetrometer reading) on Monday and it was 5.9 and (Tuesday) morning it was 5.5 so it is improving a fraction.
"I've left the grass long but is the only thing so you don't have that growth to suck the moisture out.
"If we get a windy day (on Wednesday) it will be perfect to help dry it out."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Hart does not expect the track will get into the good range.
"We won't get into a good. I don't think we'll get to a good anyway," he said.
"We could have a roaring fog (Wednesday) with the moisture about."
Despite the likelihood of a soft track, Hart rates this year's track up there with one of the best he's prepared.
"I'm really happy with the track," he said.
"The preparation has been spot on, apart from this rain. If we only got the 5 to 10 mils like the weather forecast was saying, we'd be starting on a good four. But the way I operate, I try to keep it on the dry side to take any rain. If we didn't get that rain, I would have been giving it a five minute hit.
"I always thought that 2016 was the best track I'd prepared, just pure, and this one is nearly as good as it.
"I'll roll it again and it will come up good. It's going into it in good shape."
There is some rain forecast for Wagga on Wednesday but Hart does not expect the track to get any worse than a soft seven.
"If we only get a couple of showers, it won't change it much," he said.
