The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Murrumbidgee Turf Club track manager Mark Hart expects a soft track for Wagga Gold Cup carnival

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) track manager Mark Hart casts his eye over the Wagga track on Tuesday. Picture by Matt Malone
Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) track manager Mark Hart casts his eye over the Wagga track on Tuesday. Picture by Matt Malone

THIS year's Wagga Gold Cup carnival will be held on a soft track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.