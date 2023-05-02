MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) will host one of their strongest ever editions of the listed $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup on Friday.
A full field of 16 plus six emergencies has been assembled for the feature with five horses being balloted out of a start.
Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller has accepted with a record six horses, which is likely to be reduced by at least a couple once the fields for Saturday's Gosford Gold Cup are released on Wednesday.
This year's edition of the Gold Cup has attracted the most interest in more than a decade.
MTC president Geoff Harrison believes the introduction of the $2 million The Big Dance, where the Wagga Gold Cup is a qualifier for, is the major reason behind the strong field.
"We haven't had a cup field like that for years," Harrison said.
"I think the Big Dance does help. It will just be a matter of how many Waller brings to Wagga rather than take to Gosford but Gosford's not Big Dance eligible. Most of them have drawn well so he'd be silly not to come.
"It's the 150th year since the first Wagga Gold Cup and to get a field like that in the 150th year is only fitting."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Harrison also attributes the class of the field to the facilities on offer at the MTC.
"I think that shows the class of the facilities that we've got here," he said.
"I think that's what it comes down to. You're not racing on a bush track, you're racing on one of the best tracks in country NSW without any trouble."
To compliment the strong field, there is also two hometown hopes in the cup to add significant local interest in the race.
Gary Colvin and Danny Beasley will combine on Another One, while Maddy Collins and Josh Richards will be trying to win the cup with The Doctor's Son.
Harrison expects a crowd of 10,000 plus to be in attendance on Friday.
"Sales have been amazing. Every spot is booked," Harrison said.
"Pre-sold tickets are the best ever. GA (general admission) will roll along now until Friday.
"I'd say we'll have 10 to 11,000. We'll be happy with 10,000 but if we get 11,000 then we'll cater for them.
"We'll just roll with however many people come through the gate but with the presold tickets, it's amazing that we've presold so many marquees and spots and everything like that.
"It's a great way to celebrate the 150th year of the Wagga Gold Cup."
Harrison is happy with the overall strength of the field and believes the racing will live up to the hype.
"The fields are really terrific. Considering we've had the rain this week," he said.
"The nominations for cup day were absolutely superb and Town Plate day weren't far behind it. Compared to prelude day where they were a little bit ordinary but it will be great racing with that amount of horses accepted it will be a terrific day."
Harrison will also have plenty of interest as an owner over the two days with shares in four runners, Too Sharp, Mookareena, Danceenuff and Crimson Rock.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.