A second-year Charles Sturt University student is hoping to start an official CSU Soccer Club to enter the Football Wagga competition next year.
Chad McGovern has loved soccer his whole life and upon realising that there was no university team in Wagga, is hoping to make a life-long dream come true.
Growing up on the mid north coast, as an ill child playing soccer was a big part of McGovern's life.
"I had a bone marrow transplant when I was nine, and playing soccer was always a big part of myself growing up," McGovern said.
"My aunty was a Matilda, and a few people in my community played professional soccer, my father played soccer, so we all had that around us and it was a good way for me to escape when I was going through a lot of treatment."
During that time McGovern developed a bucket list, and on it included starting his own soccer club.
"When I got to the uni and saw there wasn't a club yet, it was a pretty awesome opportunity to try and capitalise and tick that off the bucket list and create a community around the uni by getting a club together," he said.
Though a bucket list item, McGovern isn't treating creating the club as a game, but rather wants to build something that will last.
Still in the early stages of building the club, McGovern intends to be officially affiliated with the university.
"I've had a few people last year when I started uni saying they are going into town to play soccer, so this year I thought I'll try and get something together at the uni," he said.
"There is a lot of interest, there just isn't a club."
To be a CSU club, there is a minimum threshold of members that must be current students.
With a minimum of eight members required to join the university club portal, McGovern is in a chicken and egg situation to begin better understanding interest on campus.
A Facebook page he opened however has been growing an audience over recent weeks.
He anticipates both a men's and women's side could be formed ahead of the 2024 season.
"The main goal would probably be to get something up and running with enough teams and interest around the club to take it to Football Wagga and try and get into the local competition," he said.
"It would be really good to get at least one men's and one women's team, that would be awesome, but again we'll see how we go with numbers when it comes to it.
"I've also been contacted by UniSport, they do competitions with all the unis around Australia and apparently there is interest with people in Wagga wanting to play soccer in that, so we're in the process of getting those names on board."
CSU currently have teams competing in AFL Riverina, Southern Inland Rugby Union, and Wagga Netball association competitions.
McGovern will seek further information on joining the Football Wagga competition once the club has been developed.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
