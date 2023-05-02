The Daily Advertiser
CSU student launches soccer club, looks to join Football Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 8:00pm
Chad McGovern is hoping to launch a Charles Sturt University soccer club in 2024 to join the Football Wagga competition. The university currently has clubs competing in several codes across the region. Picture by Madeline Begley
Chad McGovern is hoping to launch a Charles Sturt University soccer club in 2024 to join the Football Wagga competition. The university currently has clubs competing in several codes across the region. Picture by Madeline Begley

A second-year Charles Sturt University student is hoping to start an official CSU Soccer Club to enter the Football Wagga competition next year.

