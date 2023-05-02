Deniliquin Health Service's emergency department has been rated the best in the local health district for patient care, according to a new survey.
The Bureau of Health Information (BHI) released the results of the emergency department patient survey for 2021 to 2022 today.
Out of the survey respondents who attended ED in Deniliquin, 74 per cent said they received 'very good' care. Another 19 per cent said they received 'good' care.
Deniliquin Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) chair Lourene Liebenberg said the results "speak for themselves".
"Our staff in ED are highly skilled professionals with and incredible work ethic and they work together cohesively and respectfully as a team," she said.
"This is reflected in their care of patients presenting to ED. They genuinely care for our patients and only want the best health outcomes, always."
Visitors to Wagga Base Hospital's ED also said they were given good care, with 90 per cent rating their care in ED as 'very good' or 'good'.
A total of 88 per cent of respondents said they received either 'very good' or 'good' care at Griffith's emergency department, as did Young's ED.
However, just 37 per cent of patients were told how long to expect to wait during their visit to the ED. In Deniliquin, that number was 67 per cent.
Ms Liebenberg said providing transparent and factual information is something the LHAC strives to provide for the community via their Facebook page.
"People thus know what to expect and as a community there is a lot of respect for our health care workers across the Deniliquin Health Service," she said.
This year's survey responses were collected during the Delta and Omicron waves of COVID-19, something BHI chief executive Diane Watson said was important to consider when interpreting the responses.
Of the 22,000 patients who attended the biggest emergency departments (EDs) in NSW from July 2021 to June 2022, about nine in 10 (or 88 per cent) said they received either 'very good' or 'good' care.
"This included additional preventative care measures to ensure the safety of staff and patients, which may have affected experiences of care," Dr Watson said.
The survey recorded no significant difference recorded between the experiences of people who attended urban emergency rooms or those who went to regional or rural EDs.
An MLHD spokespersons said they acknowledged the "outstanding efforts" of staff during the 12-month period.
"Deniliquin Hospital scored higher than the NSW average in 31 of the 33 questions, with it rated the second highest hospital in its peer group, and one of the highest rated hospitals in NSW in this survey," the spokesperson said.
"We acknowledge the outstanding efforts and commitment of our staff during this time, who worked to adapt our hospital services to ensure the ongoing provision of high-quality care for our community."
