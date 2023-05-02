The Daily Advertiser
Deniliquin emergency department ranks highest in MLHD for patient experience

By Georgia Rossiter
Updated May 4 2023 - 12:11pm, first published May 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Deniliquin Health Service's emergency room is currently undergoing an upgrade. Picture by Google Earth
Deniliquin Health Service's emergency department has been rated the best in the local health district for patient care, according to a new survey.

