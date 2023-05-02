Barry Humphries was a product of a time when we were allowed to laugh

Suddenly, the quite loud disquiet was broken by this shrieking voice at the back of the theatre. Dame Edna Everage came down the aisle with a bunch of fresh gladdies, screaming that if no-one else was going to take the stage, she'd entertain us. I have never witnessed a more stunning entry! Every time I see a Dame Edna TV show, I think of that moment. That TV skit with the Royal Family, where she says they've found me a better seat, is in that style.