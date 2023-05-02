Barry Humphries was a product of a time when we were allowed to laugh

Barry Humphries would have found the name Wagga Wagga amusing or his greatest creation, Dame Edna Everage, would not have been born here. Wagga's iconic name brings attention.
I recall being at an impromptu concert with British pop group The Shadows at the brand-new Civic Theatre sometime in the late 1960s. The Shadows were Cliff Richards' backing band.
When popular ex-pat actor Bill Kerr had said "be sure to visit Wagga Wagga", they laughed. They told him Wagga Wagga was a made-up name, and bragged that if Wagga existed, they would do a concert there.
Radio 2WG heard, and jumped at the opportunity. Wagga audiences saw a concert we'll never forget.
Kerr was a Wagga boy in England pursuing his acting career. London was the place to be, not only for the Bee Gees, The Seekers, Barry Humphries and Phillip Adams - in fact any creative or rebellious young Aussie, like Germaine Greer.
It was the place to be for other young Aussies, too. My teachers' college heart-throb went to London and suffered working with To Sir With Love ghetto children by day to join the wild Australians-in-London nightlife. For in-group Australians, Earls Court in London was the place to be. Keep these times in context. Television only came to Wagga in 1964!
My girlfriend returned to Sydney, and so did Barry Humphries. We went to see his live, one-man show. The packed theatre was full of expensively dressed people. I was wearing my best suit. The stage was bare except for a plastic bucket with some wilted gladioli at one corner of the stage - lit by a single spotlight. I fell for it. "I know it's Saturday night, but you'd reckon they could have afforded a fresh bunch of gladdies," I whispered. She nodded.
The first half of the show featured various characters, all Barry Humphries of course. I recall Sandy Stone. Sir Les Patterson hadn't been invented at that time.
I had never seen anything so funny or irreverent. Much of my amusement was seeing the side-splitting laughter from some of the matrons in the audience as Barry's characters rambled through a range of witticisms, jokes and risque routines. Nothing sacred. No offence intended, none taken.
After interval the lights faded, and we waited for the second half of the show to start. And waited. This polite audience began to murmur. We wondered if there'd been a costuming glitch.
Suddenly, the quite loud disquiet was broken by this shrieking voice at the back of the theatre. Dame Edna Everage came down the aisle with a bunch of fresh gladdies, screaming that if no-one else was going to take the stage, she'd entertain us. I have never witnessed a more stunning entry! Every time I see a Dame Edna TV show, I think of that moment. That TV skit with the Royal Family, where she says they've found me a better seat, is in that style.
Humphries mostly performed in England. People like Greer continually reminded us that Australia's culture was too restrictive. People in Britain were free to speak their minds. Australian poets and writers like Clive James flocked there.
In the early 1970s, a bunch of Australian ex-pats got together to produce the now rather cringeworthy movie, The Adventures of Barry McKenzie, in which Dame Edna has a starring role. We laughed loudly back then, because we were allowed to. The outrageous Aussie slang would be censored today by the humourless politically correct mob, when what we saw was harmless Aussie fun.
Kevin Rudd must have been a fan. The movie is filled with funny Aussie sayings like, "fair suck of the sauce bottle". Crude sayings like "technicolour yawn". Barry McKenzie visits London wearing a "Pommy Bastard" T-shirt. Sayings like, "I hope all your chooks turn into emus and kick your dunny down".
Looking back, Greer may have missed that Australians were actually quite broad-minded compared to today's "woke" new wowserism. Today's stand-up comedians are so restricted in what they can say. And they're not funny. Not allowed to be.
Australia needs a revival of the irreverent humour of Barry Humphries. And a few more famous people who will give Wagga Wagga free publicity overseas.
