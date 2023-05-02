FRONT Page's place in the field for Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) is in jeopardy after drawing wide.
Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea's initial reaction was that Front Page was a '50-50' chance of starting after coming up with barrier 17.
There is a full field of 16 plus three emergencies for the Town Plate, with Victorian sprinter Let's Party Marty already a scratching after coming up with barrier 19.
Front Page is shooting for back-to-back Wagga Town Plate victories and is aiming to be the first horse to do so since Unanimously in 2013-14.
Duryea's initial reaction was that Front Page is only a 50-50 chance of starting but he explained that he will sit down and have a good look at the race before coming to a decision with the owners.
"Fifty-fifty," Duryea said.
"I haven't had a chance to study them all and speak to the owners. We'll just have to see what unfolds.
"We haven't scratched yet."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Leading Sydney apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller, originally from Young, is booked to ride Front Page. He was aboard Front Page in last year's Town Plate and also guided the horse to victory in the $2 million Kosciuszko last October.
Front Page has the top weight of 61 kilograms for the Town Plate after carrying 54.5kg in last year's win.
The talented six-year-old has raced in group one company at his last three starts, proving extremely competitive in the first two and was only beaten six lengths in the William Reid Stakes last start, back on March 24.
Duryea is keen to wait and see any scratchings that will potentially bring him in a barrier or two before making a decision on whether to start Front Page.
"There's a few of the other ones that are in Sydney at the weekend another one's in at Warrnambool so I'll just wait and see what happens," Duryea said.
"If I can keep coming in a bit that would be good."
The Wagga Town Plate has been the target for Front Page since his William Reid run and he is not nominated at this stage for any other races.
