What's on this weekend in Wagga: Gold Cup fun, gigs galore, Eid festival ramps up

By Daisy Huntly
May 4 2023 - 11:00am
Catch Kildare's 80s extravaganza musical, ride the Willans Hill mini rail or get toe-tapping with the Tin Shed Rattlers at Downside this weekend. Pictures from file
THURSDAY

  • Vino and Vinyl, Romano's, 5.30pm
  • Gaudion, Jungle Duke, 7.30pm
  • Karaoke, The Vic, 10pm

The gates to the Gold Cup Carnival open at 11am for Town Plate Day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Put in a day at the races and get a taste of what's to come for $15 at the gate or a bargain $11 prepaid online.

