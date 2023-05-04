Get yourself to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for the Wagga Gold Cup, with gates to Wagga's biggest day of the year opening at 11am. If fashion's your game, enter at the tent near the the MTC office and hang around for the first event after the second race. The Cup runs at 4.25pm, with shuttle buses running from the Slocum Street entrance for those looking to head out of the track from 4.30pm. Who's The Boss keeps the afternoon going into the evening, kicking off a 5pm for the trackside party through to 7.30pm.