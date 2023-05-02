He's only 21 but Lachlan Cope is one of the most experienced players on the Wagga Scorchers roster.
A regular in NSW state teams since he was 13, the Sydney-born midfielder has brought a wealth of experience into the Scorchers side.
Cope moved to Wagga in 2020 after he was accepted into Charles Sturt University and had been travelling to Sydney fortnightly to play in premier league competition.
He said he was immediately excited to join the Scorchers when he heard the team was forming.
"Straight off the bat I was super keen to get involved, obviously Canberra is a lot closer from a travel point of view but it also meant that I could play with some of the people I am friends with in Wagga and also try and make a Canberra Chill team," Cope said.
"It was also just a really good opportunity to be part of something new and something that's developing and something a lot of people are putting a lot of work into which is really cool."
Making his debut with the Scorchers in round three, Cope said it's been nice playing alongside players with older heads.
"There's a lot of older heads in the team like Pat (O'Donnell) and Casey (Younie), who are coming from the more traditional hockey point of view, and then my more modern approaching, which is really cool and everyone in the team is super keen to learn new things and build something from the start," Cope said.
Playing in the under 21s nationals in April, Cope was disappointed not to be selected in the national side but hasn't given up on high level dreams.
In the next fortnight he will begin playing in a series of exhibition games that he hopes will lead to selection in an extended Canberra Chill squad.
"Nationals this year, I was wanting to make the Aussie under 21 team and I was very disappointed that I didn't after I thought I had a reasonably individual good campaign," Cope said.
"So the next step for me is probably through the Hockey One league, I was lucky enough to be selected in the Canberra All Stars team which will play a series of games over the next two months with an eye of selection in an extended Canberra Chill squad."
With years of experience in the NSW system, Cope is excited to play alongside and against players from the ACT system that he's run into at national events.
"Having come through the NSW system, being in state teams I've played against a lot of the names in the squad, a lot of the younger names, but to be playing with them will be something new, and something I am looking forward to as well," he said.
"It'll be nice to play in a really strong competition, some new styles, with some new players.
"There'll be a little bit of familiarity but plenty of learning too."
Cope will play his first Canberra All Stars game on Friday evening before returning to Wagga on Saturday for the Scorchers home game against Albury.
He believes the side has a good chance at securing their first win of the season over the only other Riverina side in the competition.
Feeling that the side has found its style and rhythm, he's excited for what the rest of the season holds.
Wagga Scorchers play Albury in Capital League round six at Jubilee Park on Saturday afternoon.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
