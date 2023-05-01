The Daily Advertiser
Two Riverina speedsters set for Country debut

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 1 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
Kangaroos fullback Latrell Siegwalt has been selected for Country alongside James Morgan.
Some impressive performances during Riverina's run to the Country Championships final have earned Latrell Siegwalt and James Morgan spots in the Country side.

