Two Riverina speedsters set for Country debut

Some impressive performances during Riverina's run to the Country Championships final have earned Latrell Siegwalt and James Morgan spots in the Country side.
The pair will line up against City in Wollongong on Saturday.
It means they will be on the same side again rather than at opposite ends of Equex Centre for the clash between Kangaroos and Southcity.
Siegwalt made the decision to come home after linking with St George Illawarra on a train and trial deal.
He thought the Country nod was a reward for the whole team's performance.
"It really shows how deep you go in more boys that get picked," Siegwalt said.
"I was just lucky to be one of them."
Siegwalt was surprised to get the call up despite being one of the Bulls' best throughout their campaign.
"I was just laying at home when I got the call and was all teeth happy," Siegwalt said.
Siegwalt will miss the clash against his junior club on Saturday,
However he's happy with his move to Kangaroos after being part of Gundagai's premiership success last season.
"'Roos is good," Siegwalt said.
"They made it really easy to come here. I had a few different options but home seemed like the best choice so I stuck with it."
Newcastle dominates the squad after taking a 49-16 win over Riverina in the final.
Half of the 18-strong team were part of the successful Rebels campaign.
Cootamundra product Tom Warner has also been picked in the side.
Tumut forward Zac Masters was initially selected but had to withdraw due to injury.
He's devastated to miss for the second straight year, after a broken thumb ruled him out of last year's game.
"I pulled out Monday just gone after the weekend and the way my ankle felt I knew there was no way I would be playing," Masters said.
"It's really disappointing as I had to pull out of last year when I broke my thumb.
"It happened around the same time last year so I was pretty keen to play this year as it's always a massive honour to represent Country.
"I'm disappointed I've had to pull out again but I need to get the body right so I can get back on the field for the Blues."
Masters will get scans this week after picking up ankle and shoulder issues in the first two rounds of the season.
The shoulder injury from the round one loss to Albury is the bigger concern.
"I don't think it's that bad, at this stage it feels like it might be a couple of weeks," Masters said.
"The shoulder is more of the worry for me as I feel like the ankle will get better over time."
Tumut tackles Junee at Twickenham on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
