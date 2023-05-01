The Daily Advertiser
Riverina NSW SES volunteers awarded for service, dedication

By Taylor Dodge
May 1 2023 - 8:00pm
Tumut SES volunteer Jon Gregory with Tumut Unit Commander Leanne Gregory and Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr. Picture supplied
Long-time Riverina SES volunteers have been recognised for decades of hard work serving their communities at a recent awards presentation.

