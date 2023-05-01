Long-time Riverina SES volunteers have been recognised for decades of hard work serving their communities at a recent awards presentation.
Long Service Awards were presented to nine NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers across the southern zone, including Tumut Unit Commander Leanne Gregory and husband and fellow volunteer Jon Gregory.
Mrs Gregory said she joined the SES as a way to give back to the community.
"Jon and I have both been with the SES for over 30 years," she said.
"A memorable event for me as a volunteer was when Tumut flooded and both Jon and I were up monitoring the flood levels throughout the night before attending the Unit to assist the community.
"We had to get a hotel in town for the night because we couldn't get back home due to the flooding."
Mr Gregory, who holds a 2013 Emergency Service Medal, said the pair don't volunteer for the awards, but the recognition is appreciated.
"It recognises all of the blood, sweat and tears we have put in over the years," he said.
Tumut's Barry Brunsdon was also awarded the National Medal and a 15-year-long service award.
During his time with SES, Mr Brunsdon has been a unit commander and has seen his fair share of crashes.
"Some of the road crash rescues have been rewarding because we have got the people out and they have recovered," he said.
"Sometimes they aren't the nicest jobs to attend, but when you find out they've recuperated, it's a good feeling."
Gundagai SES volunteer Anthea Cooper, Cootamundra SES volunteer Chris Laurence, Murrumbidgee Capability Unit's David Croooks, Tumbarumba SES' Diane Metcalf and Patrick Mansfield and Tumut's Peter Thompson were also awarded 10-year service medals.
Southern Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Ben Pickup said it was a privilege to present the awards to such longstanding and dedicated members of the service.
"The presentation of these awards is a fitting acknowledgement of our volunteers' dedication and professionalism," he said.
