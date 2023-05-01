A rescue helicopter has been called in and part of the Hume Highway is undergoing intermittent closure after a serious crash on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Hume near Whitefields Lane, around three kilometres south of Bookham, around 3.40pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed units were on the ground and assisting with traffic control and NSW Ambulance paramedics were also at the scene.
The crash, which according to NSW Live Traffic involved a truck and a car, saw people trapped in the vehicles.
Significant delays are expected as emergency services attend the scene and traffic is stopped to allow the helicopter to land and patients are transferred.
As at 4.45pm, the northbound lanes were closed completely, with travellers facing diversions.
Drivers were redirected along Muttama Road from Coolac to Cootamundra, then the Olympic Highway to Wallendbeen and Burley Griffin Way to rejoin the highway.
The latest traffic information can be found at livetraffic.com.
