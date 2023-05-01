The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Significant delays on Hume Highway as helicopter called in for truck, car crash

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rescue helicopter was called to a crash on the Hume Highway at Bookham on Monday afternoon. Picture from file
A rescue helicopter was called to a crash on the Hume Highway at Bookham on Monday afternoon. Picture from file

A rescue helicopter has been called in and part of the Hume Highway is undergoing intermittent closure after a serious crash on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.