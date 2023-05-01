Brian Smith has already trained more winners in the first four months of 2023 than he did in the past two years and is looking to make it more.
Smith has won four races so far this season and lines up three chances at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
The Cartwrights Hill trainer-driver is happy with how they all head into the meeting.
"All three of them are in with a bit of a show I thought," Smith said.
"Just a bit of luck is what it amounts to."
Missdeheir is the first of Smith's chances.
After a win before heading out for a break, she resumed with a third at Coolamon last time out.
Smith expects she will be better for the run.
"I didn't expect her to do that actually as I didn't think she was quite there at the moment but she surprised me," he said.
"It's a tricky draw seven, which makes it a hard thing, but she should be thereabouts."
READ MORE
The draw shouldn't be a tricky one for stablemate Mangochililime who has come up with barrier one in the Conquest Pools Pace (2270m).
Smith gave the nine-year-old 52 starts before he finally won a race with him.
However after the breakthrough in February he's won another two since.
Smith hopes he can capitalise on the good draw.
"He's found a bit of form and I don't know why as I've not done anything different," he said.
"He just wants to be a racehorse again."
Smith is also looking for more success with Streamliner before he heads off to retirement.
Smith was considering going out on a high when the 15-time winner last won in February but wanted to make the most of the brand new shoes he had only put on the day before.
"He will be thereabouts too," Smith said.
"As soon as he wins he'll be in the retirement paddock and is going to go to the lighthorse."
The first of nine races is at 5.40pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.