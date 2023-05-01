The Daily Advertiser
Milliner Rebecca Hillis has already made a hundred custom hats for Wagga Gold Cup

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 1 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Wagga milliner Rebecca Hillis began making hats for large scale events in 2010 after attending the Wagga Gold Cup. Picture by Madeline Begley
For the last five months Wagga milliner Rebecca Hillis has been working on creating more than 120 custom hats for fashionistas who are gearing up to attend the 150th Wagga Gold Cup on Saturday.

