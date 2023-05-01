For the last five months Wagga milliner Rebecca Hillis has been working on creating more than 120 custom hats for fashionistas who are gearing up to attend the 150th Wagga Gold Cup on Saturday.
Ms Hillis fell in love with hat-making in 2010 after attending the Wagga Gold Cup where she said she noticed a need for better, bigger and brighter head wear.
"It's empowering," she said.
"The crazier the better, hats are one of those things that you put on and suddenly you're standing taller and you're feeling good."
With wicked sewing skills, a creative spark and an eye for niche materials, Ms Hillis said every hat she makes is a one off piece that tells its own story and often reflects the person wearing it.
Ms Hillis said she has a lot of regular customers who often leave it up to her to design the hat, sometimes with simple requests like what colours they would like.
"I had one lady from Griffith who asked me to make a hat for her that included something to do with birds," she said.
Made from repurposed material, Ms Hillis is also giving a new life to items ditched by their initial owners.
"I source a lot of the materials from op-shops, I like to reduce my carbon footprint as much as I can," Ms Hillis said.
Ms Hillis runs her business only at; https://rebeccahillismillinery.com/.
