Murrumbidgee Turf Club are celebrating 150 years of the Wagga Gold Cup with an edition set to be one for the ages.
Group one winner Lion's Roar is among the 39 nominations for Friday's $200,000 feature.
Chris Waller has nominated eight horses as he looks to win a fifth Wagga Gold Cup in the last decade.
Among his hopes are Great House, who raced in last year's Caulfield Cup as well as the 2021 Melbourne Cup, as well as New Mandate who received the top weight of 61 kilograms.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario is thrilled with the quantity and quality of the nominations.
"We're delighted with the noms," Ferrario said. "As per usual there's a strong representation of city stables.
"We've also got a strong representation of local horses which makes for an interesting race."
There is set to be two Wagga trained runners among the contenders.
The Doctor's Son is exempt from the ballot after winning the Gundagai Cup for Maddison Collins while Another One will also gain a start for Gary Colvin.
The Country Championships winner from last year is 16th in the order of entry with the field limited to 16 starters and four emergencies.
The feature race is again one of the qualifiers for the $2 million Big Dance in November.
Ferrario believes it only adds incentive to head to Wagga.
"I've got no doubt the fact that it is a qualifying race for the Big Dance and a crack at $2 million in prizemoney is an attraction for any trainer," he said.
Ferrario also confirmed Kerrin McEvoy, Brett Prebble, Kathy O'Hara have been added to the list of visiting jockeys locked in for the carnival.
Meanwhile Front Page has been given the top weight of 61kg for the Wagga Town Plate on Thursday.
He carried 54.5kg to victory in the feature race last year.
Mnementh, who was second to Front Page in the race last year, and Rocket Tiger are the only other Southern District horses guaranteed a start in the race.
Acceptances for both the Wagga Gold Cup and the Wagga Town Plate are due at 9am Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
