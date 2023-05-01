The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Junior Rugby League offers reward for safe return of Polaris after break-in

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:00pm
Thieves cut the fence and broke into the sheds at Parramore Park, taking off with a Polaris utility vehicle and alcohol. Picture by Madeline Begley
Thieves cut the fence and broke into the sheds at Parramore Park, taking off with a Polaris utility vehicle and alcohol. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Junior Rugby League is offering a reward for the safe return of its Polaris ATV after thieves cut through the gates at Parramore Park and took off with the utility vehicle and a large quantity of alcohol.

