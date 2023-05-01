Wagga Junior Rugby League is offering a reward for the safe return of its Polaris ATV after thieves cut through the gates at Parramore Park and took off with the utility vehicle and a large quantity of alcohol.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District are investigating the alleged break-in at the storage shed on Copland Street, East Wagga, believed to have occurred between 4.45am and 5.30am on Friday.
Kangaroos Junior Rugby League president Daniel Cronin said the loss of the Polaris is "catastrophic" for the Wagga Junior Rugby League.
"We use it to move all of the pads that the goal posts are in, the furthermost field is about 230 metres away so it's used to cart all of those pads," he said.
"What would usually be a one-hour set up will be double that if not more.
"It's a massive impact for us."
The dark grey Polaris is a small utility vehicle that has unusual tyres, Mr Cronin said.
"There wouldn't be another buggy around Wagga with turf tires aside from the golf club, a normal buggy would have all-terrain tyres, but the ones this one has are turf tires," Mr Cronin said.
It is speculated the thieves may be familiar with the sheds.
"They broke in through the main gateway - they cut the gateway," Mr Cronin said.
"We had the buggy in a locked up shed and they busted the locking mechanism to that specific shed, so it's obviously someone who knows it was there.
"They must have known what shed it was in because it's the only one they touched and there are at least 12 sheds out there."
The club is offering a reward to anyone who can provide information which leads to the safe return of the Polaris.
A figure for the reward is yet to be established.
Mr Cronin said it isn't too late for those responsible to anonymously return the Polaris to the gates.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to call Wagga Police Station at 6922 2599.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
