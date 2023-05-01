The side of the Gem Hotel is nicely decorated with a beautiful mural in honour of a local war medic, thanks to artist Reuben Boughtwood and the Griffith War Memorial.
Reuben Boughtwood, better known as Reubszz, has been hard at work over the last week painting a gorgeous mural on the side of the Gem Hotel.
Reubszz and the Griffith War Memorial Committee collaborated on the design, which is based partly on a famous photo by wartime photographer Frank Hurley and partly on a photograph of local WWI medic Harry Dingle M.M.
Noel Hicks, a member of the War Memorial Committee, said he was very pleased with how the finished product turned out.
"It's excellent, we're very pleased with it ... We thought it would brighten up that wall but also let people know the War Memorial Museum was there," he said.
He added how impressed he was with Reubszz, who finished the project in just three days.
"I like the way he's done it with the sun in the background, and the debris in the forefront ... I really insisted on having the poppies there," Mr Hicks said.
"People see the poppies, they know what we're talking about."
Reubszz said that he was grateful for the community support, being put up in the Gem Hotel and using a provided lift from Liftek.
"The Gem have sponsored a room, and the lift guys gave me the lift and that. It's been a real community effort," he said.
He added that while it was several days work, and he spent 12 hours painting on some days, he had no complaints - especially since the weather was in his favour.
"That's what I'm here for, may as well spend my time painting."
Mr Hicks said that while the committee was planning to apply for grants, they would likely need some spare change to cover the costs even if they're successful.
Anyone wanting to contribute can visit the Griffith War Memorial Museum in opening hours - between 10am and 2pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and between 11am and 2pm on Saturdays.
