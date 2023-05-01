Smith looking to help grow women's game

Freshly-signed Canberra Raiders NRLW player Elise Smith wants to show the impact expanded pathways can have in developing women's rugby league.
Smith is preparing to make the move from Junee to Canberra after being contracted for their inaugural season.
The 29-year-old has been a mainstay in Riverina's Country Championships sides since the Bulls won the first title in 2019.
The region is still without a dedicated women's league side, let alone a women's tackle competition.
Smith hopes her path to the NRLW can inspire others to follow their dreams and create more opportunities for women in the region.
"I never thought I would be standing here because we just didn't have the pathways but now that we do it's really exciting for the next generation," Smith said.
"It is only going to get bigger and better."
READ MORE
The Raiders will take on fellow newcomers the Sharks on July 23 to start the biggest NRLW season yet.
Having a date makes what has been a dream-like experience for Smith more real.
"It's really exciting to see who we are going to play against and I'm really excited to start pre-season with the girls and (coach) Darrin (Borthwick) to get prepared for it," Smith said.
"Whether I'm lucky enough to make that side, it's the goal and I'll keep working for it."
Canberra will play on their home turf on three different occasions on the same day as the men's team. The chance to play before the NRL side excites Smith.
"Isn't it great to see how big it is getting and it's only going to get bigger and better from here," Smith said. "Even for next year with more teams coming in it just goes to show we have the talent that the men do and it's really, really great for women's sport."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.