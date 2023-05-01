Leeton-Whitton have won their first game of the year by a nail-biting two goals over Narrandera on Saturday afternoon at Narrandera Sportsground.
Coach Libby Gillespie said the side has been working on new playing strategies and formations that the team implemented well in the 50-48 win.
Though there is still place to improve, she felt the team really came together in the fourth quarter.
"In different sections for the first three quarters it was just like something wasn't clicking," Gillespie said.
"Twice they came back from being five goals down and ended up taking the win.
"In that last quarter they really lifted and you could see that what we've been working on was evident in the way that they played, and they gelled nicely in that final quarter and that really helped in bringing home the win."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Gillespie said the win has been a great morale booster for the young side that features many new faces.
Focusing on footwork and creating space this season, Gillespie would like to see her side take control on the court.
"We're looking at the way that we push the opposition to the outside of the court so that we can protect that middle channel and use space so that we can take advantage and control the play," she said.
"That's coming to fruition, so that's been great."
Leeton local and 2022 club best and fairest Grace Korovata has been assisting the side at training and is having a positive impact Gillespie said.
"Grace comes with a wealth of experience and has represented netball in a high level and she's been coming out and assisting with the girls which has been fantastic," she said.
"She's a wealth of knowledge for a very young lady and the girls have been very receptive to working with Grace and that's really been paying off.
"For a young side and a team where we actually haven't had a settled team as yet, because we've had players in and out a lot, considering the inconsistency in that, we're going okay."
A real team effort from the Crows to get over the line, goal attack Tiah Gillespie took out best on court.
"She's been working really hard as a goal attack, in previous years she's played in centre, and she's returned to the shooting circle for the first time in a while and is working really well with Amelia Irvine in that area," Gillespie said.
Also impressive were Lauren Hodge in defence and Maddison Kennedy in the midcourt.
Gillespie said with a young side, including several 15-year-old's, she is glad to provide them with an opportunity to play at A grade level but is looking forward to seeing what they can do when the side has settled.
Pregnancy, university, and overseas trips have all contributed to the changing faces in the club's A grade side.
Meanwhile around the league, a 16-goal win over Turvey Park for Coolamon has them sitting top of the ladder.
Hoppers have started their season strong after a round one bye under the guidance of incoming coach Sarah Hillier (nee Hooper).
Wagga Tigers also had a tight game with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes had a comfortable win over Collingullie.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 48 d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 37 at Crossroads Oval.
Wagga Tigers 46 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 41 at Robertson Oval.
Coolamon 57 d Turvey Park 41 at Maher Oval.
Leeton-Whitton 50 d Narrandera 48 at Narrandera Sportsground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.