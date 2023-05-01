The Daily Advertiser
EV policy barely moves us an inch forward

By Ray Goodlass
May 1 2023 - 7:00pm
The government's latest moves in the fuel efficiency space fall well short of what is required. Picture by Shutterstock
The government's latest moves in the fuel efficiency space fall well short of what is required. Picture by Shutterstock

While the Labor federal government's plan for a fuel efficiency standard is a step in the right direction, like all actions of the Albanese government it doesn't go far enough to really address the problem it is claiming to solve. It falls short in two very important ways.

