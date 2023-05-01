EV policy barely moves us an inch forward

While the Labor federal government's plan for a fuel efficiency standard is a step in the right direction, like all actions of the Albanese government it doesn't go far enough to really address the problem it is claiming to solve. It falls short in two very important ways.
Firstly, it will only partly encourage an increase in our electric vehicles uptake. Secondly, a shift to clean cars alone won't get us where we need to be in relation to our total carbon emissions.
"Exciting news! After years of promises, and reports recommending swift action, Australia's national electric vehicle policy ... remains a plan to eventually have a policy," The Guardian Australia's Adam Morton wrote.
That's because though the government has committed to introduce a fuel efficiency standard it has serious deficiencies, including not putting forward an actual policy.
For example, it does not include a preferred design or commit to a timeframe, though it says the preference is to have legislation passed this year.
There are no new financial incentives beyond the cuts to fringe benefits tax introduced last year, and there is no target for how quickly EVs will be adopted. Unlike dozens of other countries, the government has not set a date by which new petrol and diesel cars will no longer be able to be sold.
The announcement instead emphasised the need to give drivers greater choice, which sounds suspiciously like Morrison-era neoliberal-speak.
The Greens were appropriately critical of the policy announcement, saying the EV strategy "is still stuck in the slow lane and needs to accelerate".
Greens Leader Adam Bandt said Australia now had a strategy without a destination, and the government needed to set a target date for the phase out of petrol and diesel cars and get moving with strong fuel efficiency standards.
"The Greens want a commitment to phase out new sales of petrol and diesel cars over this decade and fuel efficiency standards at least as strong as in Europe," he said.
Fuel efficiency standards are not a novel idea. They are applied across more than 80 per cent of the global light vehicle market. Australia sits alongside Russia as one of only two developed countries that do not have them. One thing the strategy does make clear is that a fuel efficiency standard will not, on its own, reduce Australia's emissions by much in the medium term.
The government forecasts that the policy could lead to a 3m tonne annual cut in emissions by 2030, and 10m tonnes by 2035.
It means the EV strategy is expected to cut national emissions by just 0.6 per cent in what scientists describe as "the critical decade", and 2 per cent over the next 12 years.
There would be greater benefits in the longer term. But transport emissions have been surging in the other direction, rising by 20 per cent since 2005 to about 100m tonnes.
Turning them around will be challenging for a range of reasons, not least that people are attached to their cars and don't change them all that frequently
Just 2 per cent of new cars sold in Australia in 2021 were EVs. It rose to 3.8 per cent last year, still miles behind comparable countries. It will need to hit 100 per cent by about 2035 to keep reaching net zero emissions by mid-century within reach.
The transition is complicated by the wide shift to driving bigger cars. SUVs now make up more than 50 per cent of new car sales, and our most popular new vehicle is a large ute. The price gap between petrol and electric SUVs and utes is greater than for smaller cars.
But this doesn't mean significant change is not possible in a short space of time.
An assessment by the US Environmental Protection Agency - a roughly equivalent country in terms of attitude to cars and vehicle size - found a proposed emissions standard in that country would lead to about 60 per cent of new sales being EVs by 2030. A similar trajectory is possible here.
Whether Australia can make this sort of shift will depend on where the government lands after a six-week consultation period with industry and other interested parties. Consumer advocates are warning it not to be swayed by auto companies that have a history of arguing for loopholes that can obscure real emissions levels.
