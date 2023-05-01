Wagga trio just miss out on place in Super W final

A late penalty has denied three Wagga-based players a place in the Super W final.
Queensland Reds just edged out ACT Brumbies to take a 23-20 semi-final win at Concord Oval on Sunday.
Biola Dawa and Apryll Green started on either wing for the Brumbies while Harriet Elleman was named on the bench.
The Brumbies led 12-5 at half-time after a double to Tania Naden but the lead soon evaporated as the two teams went toe-to-toe in the closing stages.
After a slow start, Brumbies forward Grace Kemp was thrilled with how strong they finished the season.
"We've all got so much heart for this game," Kemp said.
"I'm so proud of the girls. Our aim for this season was to keep building each week and we absolutely did, so I'm so proud of them."
The Reds will face Fijiana Drua, who came back from 17-0 down to stun the previously unbeaten NSW Waratahs and book their place in the decider with a 20-17 win.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
