A first-minute goal to Hanwood in their round two Leonard Cup game set them up for success.
In a near goal-for-goal game against Tolland, the reigning premiers ended the game up 7-5 at home.
Coach Anthony Zucatto said it's always a tough match between the two and Sunday's game was no different.
"They settled in and might have got a bit too comfortable and a bit too complacent," Zucatto said.
"Tolland finished with some nice goals themselves."
MORE LOCAL SOCCER NEWS
With some new faces in the side this year, promoted players Bethany Piva and Arnika Jones secured their spots in the first grade side, each scoring.
Zucatto said he's pleased with how the team is looking this early in the season, with the group moving the ball well down field.
"This was the first time we've actually had the full team on the field together," he said. "There's combinations we need to work on and stuff we need to keep building, but definitely heading in the right direction.
"It's early in the season and from here we'll just improve, build on combinations and just get better as the year progresses."
Zucatto said he's like to see his side back in the grand final this year, with a minor premiership also on the goal list.
Meanwhile Young beat Cootamundra on the road 2-0 and South Wagga lost to Junee 0-2 at Rawlings Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.