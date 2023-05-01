The Daily Advertiser
A man has been taken to Wagga hospital after crashing at Yarrangobilly

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 12:30pm
A motorcyclist was taken to Wagga hospital after he was found unconscious in a ditch. File picture
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after he was thrown from his bike while riding along a highway and found lying unconscious in a ditch by strangers.

