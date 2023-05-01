A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon after he was thrown from his bike while riding along a highway and found lying unconscious in a ditch by strangers.
Emergency services responded to reports a motorcyclist had come off his bike shortly after 1pm on Sunday on the Snowy Mountains Highway at Yarrangobilly.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the rider - a 41-year-old man - was located unconscious in a ditch nearby by passing motorists who alerted police.
The NSW Police spokesperson said early inquiries suggest the rider had veered off the road before coming to a stop in the ditch.
