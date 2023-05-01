The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tough start to delayed season for Waratahs

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Kelsey goes over for a try during Griffith's big win over Waratahs at Exies Oval on Saturday. Picture by Liam Warren
Sophia Kelsey goes over for a try during Griffith's big win over Waratahs at Exies Oval on Saturday. Picture by Liam Warren

Griffith extended their strong start to their campaign after a 32-5 win over Waratahs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.