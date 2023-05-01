Tough start to delayed season for Waratahs

Griffith extended their strong start to their campaign after a 32-5 win over Waratahs.
The Blacks made it three wins to start the season at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The Wagga club had to wait until round three to kick off their campaign.
New coach Richard Skellern couldn't help but be impressed by their rivals.
"It wasn't the best start but credit where credit is due, Griffith were an extremely, extremely good side, really well coached and have a lot of talent there," Skellern said.
"It was humbling to say the least but it was good to get out there and see the girls play. It gives us a good level to see where we are at."
Despite their tough start, Skellern has been pleased since coming into the role.
"We've got a really good core, some really good girls who are new to the game so there's some really exciting stuff at our club at the moment," he said.
"It's really good to see."
Skellern hopes to have a couple more players on board when they take on Wagga City on Saturday.
He expects a tough test.
"We're pretty excited to try to come back, play some good football and see what happens," Skellern said.
The Boiled Lollies continued their bright start to the season with a 44-10 win over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Jess Burgess, Molly Lenon and Beth Everett all scored doubles in the win.
After a 15-5 loss to Griffith to start their season, Wagga City have won both their games since.
Ag College will also return to action for the first time since round one when they face CSU on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
