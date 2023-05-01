Tumut sure to improve through year after second large loss

Despite two big losses to start their year, Tumut aren't feeling down and out about their season prospects.
Coach Lachlan Anderson said he is expecting his side to improve week-on-week, and feels this week's 8-0 loss to Hanwood in the wet was a better performance than last week.
"The scoreline, it is what it is, after last week we were just trying to improve our performance actually on the field, because last week it was not great," Anderson said.
"You could see when we actually started playing properly we were matching them and actually beating them sometimes.
"The aim for us is just to do it consistently over 90-minutes, and things will get better over time."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Tumut lost six of their first graders over the off season.
With a new, and young, side Anderson said it's a process getting the group to adjust together.
"We had a couple missing last week, we had Mark Stepic coming back in has that bit of experience and brings that first grade quality back in," he said.
"I think second half our defence was a lot more together and defended as a unit.
"We built up better in the second half, it's hard to pick out individuals sometimes but Marvin Sing was good at the back, putting in tackles and all that."
Anderson said sometimes having the additional experience of older players like Sing in the team can help ground younger players down the field.
In a dominating performance, Hanwood fill-in coach Anthony Agresta said he was pleased with how the side adjusted.
"It's always tricky when you get games like this in conditions like this, it could go either way," Agresta said.
After a shaky open few minutes, Hanwood found their feet and maintained control for the rest of the game.
Once Jordan DeMarco got their first goal, the side didn't stop and even looked to be playing with their opponents at times.
Hanwoods eight goals game from five players, with William Piva slotting three.
"We spoke before the game, and everyone played their role," Agresta said.
"There was a lot of work off the ball today too, someone like Nick (Kennedy) up the front, he ended up getting a goal at the end, but he works hard for the team, a lot of people don't notice that.
"Then what he does opens it up for people like Will (Piva) and Jordan DeMarco to get two or three goals."
Lake Albert drew South Wagga 1-1 at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
Leeton d Cootamundra 12-0 at MIA Sports Field on Sunday.
Hanwood d Tumut 8-0 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Wagga United drew Young 2-2 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.